Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cuddle Up to New Puppy Tarzan

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are here to give us the content we so desperately need during this election cycle. The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share their newest addition, a Golden Retriever puppy named Tarzan!

"Hi Tarzan ❤️" Mendes, 22, captioned a series of photos and videos of him and Cabello, 23, with the precious pup. The cuddly fluffball is already a star in his own right.

In one clip, the couple is on the floor with him as he walks up to the camera, sniffing.

"He loves himself, it's a good sign," Cabello jokes in the background.

Hailey Bieber commented on the post, "OMG!!!!!!!!" and singer Bazzi added, "omfg."

Mendes recently opened up about life in quarantine with Cabello in her Miami home.

"At first when I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was in full panic state. I was like, there's no way I'm gonna make music. This is gonna be impossible," he told Jimmy Fallon last month. "But a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning. You start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks. You have your coffee mug, you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else, but it's abnormal for me."