Shay Mitchell Explains Why Getting Engaged to Matte Babel Isn't on Her Mind Right Now (Exclusive)

Shay Mitchell is in no rush to become Mrs. Matte Babel.

The Pretty Little Liars star just gave birth to her and Babel's daughter, Atlas, seven months ago, and now she's enjoying this time with her family while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. As for taking her relationship with the 39-year-old TV personality to the next level, Mitchell tells ET's Katie Krause that getting engaged isn't something she's thinking about.

"A lot of people ask, it's never been something I really cared for," she says of marriage. "And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends' [weddings], anybody's to be quite honest. It's just not something I care for for myself and it's something that Matte and I have spoken about."

Mitchell says Babel has made sure she doesn't want a proposal from him. "He's been like, 'You sure?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, we work so well right now.' It's great and this dynamic just works for us."

She adds, "It may not always be the correct way but it works. That's how I sort of have to go, you know, that's how I do it."

While Mitchell isn't thinking about walking down the aisle just yet, the 33-year-old actress tells ET that she's loved watching Babel, 39, as a father.

"It's so much fun to see how already wrapped around her finger he already is. I mean, Atlas has these little hands but let me tell you, he's all around them," she muses. "He can't say 'no' already and I'm like, 'I told you so.' It's a special relationship and it's so nice to see it grow."

As for their co-parenting strategy, Mitchell says they now have their routine in place. "I'll feed her and then he's got the nighttime shift. We've just been switching off like, literally, a team of players," she quips. "I'm grateful to have this time as a family right now. ...There are great days and not so great days, but we need them all to appreciate the other ones."

Mitchell also shares her daughter's first word and thinks her TikTok videos might have something to do with it. "She's not talking yet but her word right now is wow," the new mom reveals. "This is embarrassing. I don't know if it came from that TikTok dance. ... She may or may not have heard that quite often. But every time she's like, 'wow,' and it's the funniest thing. I can be doing anything and I get a wow from her. She's obviously impressed."

Check out the "wow" dance Mitchell is talking about -- which includes her PLL co-star, Ashley Benson -- in the video below.