Sherri Shepherd Shares What Wendy Williams' Legacy Means to Her

Sherri Shepherd has a lot of love and respect for Wendy Williams. The actress and TV personality sat down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live! and reflected on what Williams' legacy means to her.

"Oh my gosh, she made her own path. What Wendy does, nobody can recreate, none of the guest hosts," said Shepherd, who has recently served as a guest host on The Wendy William Show as the eponymous host has dealt with a multitude of health issues and financial problems in recent months.

It was recently announced that Shepherd would be debuting her own daytime talk show, Sherri, and that The Wendy William Show would be coming to an end at the end of this season.

"I love her fearlessness, and that is something I want to emulate and keep going," Shepherd shared about Williams. "She opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."

Shepherd also shared her thanks directly to Williams for letting her take the reins as a guest host, and explained how much it means to her to get the chance to host her own talk show, as she used to dream about hosting as a kid.

"I used to be like 5 years old with a toilet paper roll in front of my teddy bears, talking to my teddy bears," Shepherd recalled.

Cohen later asked if she'd be covering the Real Housewives on her new series, Shepherd said, "Absolutely! One of my best friends is Garcelle [Beauvais]."

Shepherd announced on Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show that her own talk series would be kicking off in September.

"Shepherd noted that her show "is going to look different, it's going to feel different, but we are going to have a lot of fun, we're gonna have a lot of laughs, we're gonna have a lot of joy."

Shepherd also spoke about Williams, saying she is not replacing the 57-year-old TV personality "because no one can replace the queen," adding that she's "not trying to at all."

"This show was specifically crafted for her. No one can do this format but Wendy, nobody can sit in a purple chair and sip the tea like Wendy Williams," Shepherd said. "... Wendy Williams created a unique brand that folks are always gonna love and talk about."

