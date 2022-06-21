Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show Gets a September Premiere Date

Sherri Shepherd, start your countdown! The actress' new daytime talk show, Sherri, will debut on Sept. 12.

The announcement, made by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, comes just days after Shepherd hosted the series finale of The Wendy Williams Show.

"September 12th can't get here fast enough," Shepherd said in a statement. "My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture."

Courtesy Debmar-Mercury

A former co-host of The View and guest host for Wendy Williams, Shepherd will film her new show in front of a live audience at New York's Chelsea Studios. The program will feature "a daily dose of pop culture, comedy, conversations and a plentiful supply of daytime talk staples, including celebrity and human interest interviews," the press release says.

Though Williams was always the official host of her show, she had not been on to host since 2020. In her absence, a number of guest hosts, including Shepherd, stepped in to help. Last week, she opened the final episode by complimenting Williams' impressive run.

"Most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," she said. "You have to say -- there is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio, to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the queen of all media.”

The final episode aired one day after Williams' ex, Kevin Hunter, slammed the production company behind the show, Debmar-Mercury, for their handling of the series' final episode. Hunter also filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury for unlawful termination in March, claiming they terminated him on the basis of his marital status.

He later spoke with ET last Thursday, arguing that Debmar-Mercury had shown "a lack of professionalism throughout the process and in the way they are letting Wendy go out."

In May, Williams opened up about Shepherd's new show on an Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe, who also served as guest host for The Wendy Williams Show.

"I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," Williams said.

Shepherd later responded to the comments, and asked viewers to keep Willians in their thoughts. "I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now," she said. "I'm truly concerned for her because I don't feel like there's anybody over there protecting her."

Following Shepherd's calls for thoughts and prayers, Williams told ET that she wants to meet with Shepherd. The two did not announce whether or not they came together after that.

Sherri will be the newest nationally syndicated weekday talk show, anchored by Fox Television Stations. Executive Producer David Perler also spoke about his excitement for the new chapter. "Sherri is a great fit for the daytime audience because she relates to people in such a natural way," his statement reads. "Having worn so many hats over the years between her career, motherhood, her fitness journey and other accomplishments, Sherri brings a mix of fun, laughter and valuable, authentic advice to viewers."