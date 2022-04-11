Shonda Rhimes Shares Who She'd Like to Bring Back to 'Grey's Anatomy' (Exclusive)

Shonda Rhimes has several people she'd like to welcome back to Grey's Anatomy. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 52-year-old producer at the grand opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center (RPAC) in Los Angeles, California, and she revealed the characters she'd like to see on the medical drama once more.

ET's chat with Rhimes came after news broke that Kate Walsh is set to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery on an upcoming episode of Grey's.

While Rhimes noted that she doesn't "run Grey's anymore" -- that job is left to showrunner Krista Vernoff -- the creator of the medical drama can't help but miss some of the show's dearly departed characters.

"Some of them aren't alive anymore," Rhimes said of the characters she'd like to see on Grey's again. "I always loved Meredith and Derek. I loved the week we got to see that reunion. I always loved George."

As shown by Derek and George, death doesn't necessarily mean someone is off the series for good, but, if it does, Rhimes takes comfort in the fact that there are lots of memories to look back on.

"There's so many wonderful characters that are on that show that we want to have in our hearts and our memories, but that's the beauty of such a long-running show. There's so much to go back and rewatch," she explained.

In addition to Grey's, Rhimes created Netflix's Inventing Anna, a series that has seen remarkable success since its February premiere.

"I feel really fortunate that people follow our shows and watch our shows and tune into Shondaland shows," Rhimes said of her production company, which is also behind Bridgerton. "I think, I’m hoping, that it's because of the stories we tell. We strive to tell exciting, dramatic stories with amazing characters."

Shondaland's "amazing characters" are portrayed by equally talented actors, many of whom, including Grey's star Kevin McKidd and Scandal's Katie Lowes, stepped out in support of the opening of RPAC.

"We are family. We support one another as much as we possibly can," Rhimes said. "It's wonderful that they came out to support and that they support the arts. I think a lot of them were these kids growing up, and so to be able to be here to support these children is amazing."

For Rhimes, seeing the opening of RPAC, which is now the home of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, is "such a profound feeling."

"To feel like this vision that Debbie Allen has for these children is coming to life, finally, with this building," Rhimes said of Allen, a frequent Grey's guest star and director. "Debbie’s been doing such amazing things with these kids for so many years and these children work so hard and they're so talented. To finally have a space that they can call home forever is just thrilling for me to be able to be a part of."

Rhimes is confident that great things will come from all the kids that get to take advantage of RPAC in the years to come.

"I’m sure you can find the next Shonda Rhimes in this building, without question," she said. "Hopefully not just the next Shonda Rhimes, but somebody bigger and better than Shonda Rhimes."