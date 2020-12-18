Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart

x
Walmart is teaming up with TikTok on a new way to shop the retailer's top fashion items. The Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, a one-hour variety show that'll live-stream on TikTok, will feature the app's top creators like Michael Le (who casually has over 43m followers) in the coolest clothing and accessories that users can shop directly on the app as they watch the show. 

From at-home runway shows to dance-offs, TikTok users will see pieces from brands such as Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and more in action. All they need to do is tap on an item they love for it to be added to cart and ready for checkout. 

TikTok has become the hottest app to find the latest trending fashion such as the $10 Walmart jeans and holiday wish list items.

Watch and shop the Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular on Walmart's TikTok page on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, and browse through ET Style's selection of fashion favorites from Walmart below. 

If you're still looking for holiday gifts, check out ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Regular Fit Jean

George

George Men's Regular Fit Jean

Walmart

Regular Fit Jean

>George

The George Regular Fit Jean became a DIY favorite on TikTok. 

Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans

Walmart

Skinny Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jeans

>Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

Need new skinny jeans? This mid-rise pair from Sofia Vergara's denim line is stretchy and comfy enough to wear at home. 

Tie Dye Sweatshirt with Drawstring Waist & Tie Dye Joggers with Elasticized Cuffs

Scoop

Scoop tie dye sweatsuit

Walmart

Tie Dye Sweatshirt with Drawstring Waist & Tie Dye Joggers with Elasticized Cuffs

>Scoop

Score this on-trend Scoop tie-dye sweatsuit for $55.

SWEATSHIRT

JOGGERS

Shearling Lace Up Boot

PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company

PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Shearling Lace Up Boot

Walmart

Shearling Lace Up Boot

>PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company

Snow boots that are practical and fashion-forward.

REGULARLY $59.99

Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress

Eloquii Elements

Eloquii Elements Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress

Walmart

Plus Size Sweater Midi Dress

>Eloquii Elements

Eloquii Elements offers stylish wares that don't break the bank. We love this sweater dress with balloon sleeves to wear for the holidays.

REGULARLY $35

Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print

iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung

iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print

Walmart

Reversible Face Mask, Purple Animal Print

>iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung

Stock up on chic printed face masks designed by Prabal Gurung. 

REGULARLY $14

Single Breasted Plaid Coat

Kendall + Kylie

Kendall and Kylie Single Breasted Plaid Coat

Walmart

Single Breasted Plaid Coat

>Kendall + Kylie

Add this plaid coat from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's collection to your winter wardrobe. 

REGULARLY $160

Powerblend Graphic Crew

Champion

Champion Powerblend Graphic Crew

Walmart

Powerblend Graphic Crew

>Champion

A comfy crewneck sweatshirt featuring the Champion logo. 

REGULARLY $45

