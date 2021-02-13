Shopbop Presidents' Day Sale: Get Over 60% Off

Calling all fashion girls, Shopbop is having a sale for Presidents Day! The trendy online retailer is offering over 60% off in their sale section, boasting thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and other accessories.

The lineup includes tons of top designers and brands such as Loeffler Randall, Madewell, Veronica Beard, Vince and Staud. Whether you're looking for a coat to wear for the rest of winter, warm-weather pieces to add to your wardrobe for spring or new loungewear to cozy up in at home, the Shopbop sale is filled with stylish deals to browse through this weekend. Some of our favorites include a pair of Prada cat-eye sunglasses, a Tory Burch crossbody bag and that Lioness ruched dress you've been seeing all over Instagram.

In addition to Shopbop, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals during the long weekend.

Shop the Shopbop sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Shopbop

Score this Tory Burch crossbody bag with double zip compartments and two-tone straps.

$210 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $299)

Shopbop

Save $270 on these Loeffler Randall square-toe boots. Note, this is final sale.

$180 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $450)

Shopbop

This Lioness ribbed long-sleeve dress with ruched ties is a fan favorite.

$69 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $99)

Shopbop

A fun "Good For You" beanie from model Irene Kim's brand. Note, this is final sale.

$40 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $100)

Shopbop

Grab this deal on Prada cat-eye sunglasses.

$265 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $378)

Shopbop

A diamond and gold vermeil huggie by Jennifer Zeuner.

$106 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $176)

Shopbop

Lounge in this ultra-soft fleece star print set.

$57 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $80)

Shopbop

You're sure to wear this Madewell herringbone coat for many seasons to come.

$230 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $328)