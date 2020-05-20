Sia Shares That She Adopted Two Sons Last Year

Sia revealed some major news during her latest interview.

The "Chandelier" singer-songwriter shared that she adopted two 18-year-old boys last year, in a preview of her chat with SiriusXM Hits 1′s The Morning Mash Up, which was posted on Tuesday.

"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were 18, they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system," the 44-year-old Australian artist revealed. "Yeah, and I love them."

When asked how they are handling being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Sia admitted that they "are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other."

"But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful," she continued. "They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them."

Sia did not share their names or any additional information about her new family. However, the full interview is scheduled to be released Thursday, May 21.

Sia first revealed that she had become a mom in a January interview with GQ, where she also shared that she was very "sexually attracted" to her LSD collaborator Diplo. The two make up the music supergroup along with rapper Labrinth.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," Sia said of music producer. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship.'"

"'If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up,'" she continued. Sia, meanwhile, is currently gearing up to release her new song, "Together." The tune will drop May 20.