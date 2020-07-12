Sienna Miller Says She Blacked Out the 6 Weeks After Jude Law's Cheating Scandal

Sienna Miller is reflecting on her relationship with Jude Law. The 38-year-old actress opened up about the pair's split in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, recalling the public scrutiny she was under following news of his affair with his children's nanny.

"That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do," said Miller, who was performing in a production of As You Like It at the time.

"It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night," she added.

Miller and Law, 47, met in 2003 on the set of their film, Alfie. They got engaged a year later, in December 2004. News of Law's affair with his children's nanny broke in 2005. He and Miller split in 2006, before rekindling their romance three years later. They broke up again in 2011.

"There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it," Miller shared. "People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything."

Law, who married girlfriend Phillipa Coan in 2019, welcomed his sixth child in September. Miller, who shares 8-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge, is now dating Lucas Zwirner.

