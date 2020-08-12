'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel Series 'Clarice' Sets Premiere Date on CBS: Watch First Promo

The Silence of the Lambs sequel series has a premiere date. Clarice, the new drama centered around FBI agent Clarice Starling (played by Rebecca Breeds), will debut Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, the network announced Tuesday.

Clarice takes place in 1993, one year after the events of the Oscar-winning movie, and follows the untold personal story of Clarice as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

In the eerie first teaser trailer, flashes of gloom and inevitability permeate through the images as a body bag emerges from the water, a crowd of police cars surround a crime scene and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it first look at Clarice in uniform. A man asks Clarice the ultimate question: "What do you do with all your rage?"

Watch the first promo for Clarice below.

Joining Breeds in the series from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are Michael Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler.

Jodie Foster played the heroine in the 1991 movie, which earned her an Academy Award. The Silence of the Lambs won four additional Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jonathan Demme, and is based on the best-selling novel.

Additionally, CBS will launch season 2 of the Phil Keoghan-hosted reality competition, Tough as Nails, on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

