Simon Cowell Says Son Eric 'Played a Huge Part' in His Engagement to Lauren Silverman (Exclusive)

Simon Cowell has his 8-year-old son, Eric, to thank for his engagement! The America’s Got Talent judge shares how his son had a hand in his recent engagement to longtime love, Lauren Silverman.

“One hundred percent he had to coach me,” Cowell, 62, tells ET. “And we planned it. He was a big part of it.”

Cowell, who has been busy with his new series American's Got Talent: Extreme, says that it was finally time to pop the question after almost nine years with Silverman, 44. “I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways,” he notes. “Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it.”

A source confirmed to ET that Cowell and Silverman got engaged last month during a vacation in Barbados. Their son, Eric, and Silverman’s 16-year-old son, Adam, were there for the special moment.

“Simon proposed to Lauren on their Barbados vacation over the holidays in front of their son, Eric, and Lauren's son, Adam," the source shared. "Lauren was so surprised and didn't expect Simon to propose, because Simon previously never thought he was the marrying type. He changed his mind because he realized he had met his perfect match."

The source added, "Lauren burst into happy tears when Simon proposed and said yes immediately. Lauren has been Simon’s rock and supports him unconditionally. They are both so happy and love each other so much. The proposal was a natural next step."

Cowell and Silverman went public with their relationship in 2013. The pair welcomed Eric in February of the following year. In 2018, the former American Idol judge opened up about their love during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with," he said at the time.

AGT: EXTREME debuts Monday, Feb 21 on NBC.