Simone Biles Shares Wedding Planning Update: 'One Step Closer to Becoming Mrs. Owens'

Simone Biles is ready to be a bride! The 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared an exciting wedding update with fiancé Jonathan Owens on Monday.

"One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens," Biles captioned a sweet pic of herself and Owens sharing a kiss on the beach.

Using green check mark emojis, Biles confirmed that she and Owens have set a wedding date and secured their venue.

Owens also shared the same photo, writing, "One step closer to forever with you ❤️."

While Biles and Owens didn't give too much information away, the pair is currently on a tropical vacation with both of their moms, which Biles has been documenting on her Instagram Stories for the past few days.

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day. "THE EASIEST YES," the gymnast captioned a slideshow of photos from the romantic moment when Owens popped the question. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3"

She later shared more photos and a video, writing, "I can’t wait for this new chapter of life with you, I’m honored to be your future wife 🤍 I love you so much Jonathan James Owens!"

The following month, Biles revealed she had already chosen two dresses for the milestone occasion.

"Said yes to the dress(es)," Biles teased on Instagram, holding a sign which revealed she picked the gowns from Galia Lahav House of Couture.