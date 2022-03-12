Singer Traci Braxton Dead at 50 From Cancer

Traci Braxton, the singer and one of the famous Braxton sisters, died on Saturday, ET has confirmed. She was 50.

Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, tells ET, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory." A rep for the late singer tells ET that Traci was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.

Toni Braxton later took to Instagram and announced that it is with "the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."

She added, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life."

Traci's son, Kevin Surratt Jr., took to Instagram Saturday and posted a photo that shows him hugging his mother. He captioned the post, "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.

I love you ma I’m going to miss you."

Traci released two albums (Crash & Burn, On Earth) under the Soul World and Entertainment One independent music label. Her hit single "Last Call" peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Braxton sisters Evelyn Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton visit the SiriusXM Studios on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Getty

She gained a legion of fans as a member of the family's reality TV show Braxton Family Values, which became WE tv's most successful reality TV program when it premiered in 2011. Traci, also an actress, was joined on the show by her other famous sisters, Tamar, Towanda and Trina.

Traci is survived by her husband and son.