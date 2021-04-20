Sir Michael Oswald, Queen Elizabeth's Former Racing Advisor, Dead at 86

Oswald is survived by his wife, Lady Angela, who previously served as a lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, the late mother of Queen Elizabeth. As for Oswald, he was previously the manager of the Royal Studs, serving in the role for 28 years. He also served as racing manager to the Queen Mother prior to her death.

Her Majesty is an avid equestrian, with race horses playing a big part in her life throughout her reign as sovereign.

"He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had, and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work," Oswald's widow, Lady Angela, shared withBlood Horse Magazine.

It's been a difficult period of mourning for the queen, who buried her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, on Saturday in an intimate service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.