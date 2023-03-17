'Sister Wives': Christine Brown's Boyfriend's Daughter Tearfully Slams Post About Her Late Mother's Suicide

The daughter of Christine Brown's new boyfriend, David Woolley, is speaking out after the details of her mother's 2012 death were reported on. Christine and David started dating in late 2022 and went public with their romance on Valentine's Day. The Sister Wives star and her new man have been very public about their romance, posting lots of PDA pics online.

David is a father of eight children. His late wife, Margaret, died by suicide in 2012.

On Thursday, Kati Charlene, one of David's eight children, posted a passionate video on her TikTok and Instagram pages calling out The Sun for a story they ran about her late mother's suicide.

"You know what sucks pretty bad? To read an article about the worst moment of your entire life when you begged for them to not post it when you were asked for a comment," Kati said, showing a screenshot of the article as the backdrop for the video. "This is not gossip. This is not public interest. This is the worst moment of my entire life. I have to relive the worst moment of my entire life while the internet's going to pick it apart and makeup a story that's simply not true."

Kati Charlene/TikTok

The tearful mother of three called out the British tabloid for their claims surrounding her mother's death.

"It also really sucks that they said that no one reached out for her. Because I spent every day of the last 10 years wishing that I could have done something else and to be told that that's the truth really sucks," she said, wiping away tears.

She captioned the video, "I never thought I would cry on the internet. But here we are. #grief #mentalhealthmatters #davidwoolley."

Kati Charlene/TikTok

Kati has been upfront about the tragic circumstances surrounding her mother's death. Back in February, she posted another one of The Sun's articles about her late mother, calling them out for the photo they used.

"I've always talked about my mom and I've always been very open and honest when I talk about my mom because I've always wanted to use her story for good," Kati explained at the time. "My mom took her own life. It's hard and tragic and something I still struggle with... I would should her story across the world if it meant that a mom got help or could recognize to get help. And I want to put a disclaimer that my mom is not a part of a TV show. She was a real person and her real kids have to see everyone posting her picture everywhere."

Kati has been very supportive of her dad's romance with Christine, adding in her February video, "I am so happy for my dad that he found someone that he loves and that he's so happy. And my mom would be too. Him finding someone else does not ruin her memory."

Christine seems to be head over heels in her new romance with David. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend writing, "I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life. He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

David is Christine's first public boyfriend since her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown. The breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.