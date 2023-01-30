'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Calls 'Dating Again' After Kody Divorce 'Awkward'

Christine Brown is ready to move on with her life following her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she has officially returned to the dating pool more than a year after her messy split.

"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" the mother of six wrote. "Any advice for dating at 50?! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward."

The reality star posed in an all-black outfit with heeled boots and a leather jacket for the announcement. Her daughters, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, and Ysabel, all liked the post, as did her son, Paedon.

Christine and Kody broke up in 2021 after 25 years of marriage. Their split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives and showed the exes at-odds over Christine's decision to leave the family and relocate with their daughter, Truely, to Utah.

Back in October 2022, Christine spoke with ET about dating after her breakup, saying at the time that she was dating "very, very casually."

"Not romantic, because that's way too fast, but dating for sure," she said at the time. "I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now."

So what is she looking for in a man? Apart from "kindness," Christine had one important criteria that her ex didn't meet.

"Someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," she teased, referencing Kody declaring he no longer wanted intimacy in their marriage -- a statement which led to their eventual split.

In addition to Christine, Kody's other wives have also followed suit. Janelle announced during the One-on-One special that she and Kody have been separated for months. And shortly after the One-on-One special aired, Meri and Kody announced that they have "permanently terminated" their estranged marriage.