'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend After Kody Split

Christine Brown is so excited, and she just can't hide it! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share the first photos of her boyfriend, David Woolley, after teasing her exclusive relationship earlier this month.

Posting a series of photos with her new boyfriend, Christine wrote, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath."

Turns out, David has already met the family. The mother of six shared that her new man is "incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa."

She shared one pic of her and David each holding one of her daughter, Mykelti Padron's, baby twins -- Ace and Archer Padron.

Christine concluded her post, saying, "He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."

David followed suit shortly after, posting his own selfie with Christine on his page and captioning it, "My Queen❤️ #christinebrown #soulmates #queen."

Earlier this month, Christine teased that she had a new man in her life more than a year after her split from Kody Brown.

"I just had to tell you! I am dating someone exclusively," she gleefully announced on her Instagram Story. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for."

At the time, Christine added that he is "incredible with Truely," the 12-year-old daughter she and Kody share. The exes are also parents to Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19.

Christine went public with her split from Kody in November 2021, ending their spiritual marriage of 25 years. Their messy breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives. She has since relocated to Utah with Truely to be closer to family.