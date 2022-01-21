'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Finds Out Christine Brown Packed Up His Stuff (Exclusive)

Kody Brown's things are no longer in the home he shares with Christine Brown. In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody comes home to find that Christine has packed up his belongings from their house.

"So I came over to Christine's again, and I noticed more boxes... Guess it's time for me to talk to her about it," he says. "... I have been moved out of my house."

Kody notes that he's unsure how to feel about the situation, before stating, "I don't want to take any of it out of here yet, 'cause I honestly didn't know she was this serious. I've had times past when she's said something, and I didn't feel like she was serious. I don't know. I don't know what it all means."

While Kody believes he needs to talk to Christine "about how serious she is" before he decides how he feels, he does have an initial emotional reaction to the news.

"Honestly, I'm thinking about it a little bit and I'm not angry. It appears to be a game, but it might not be," he says. "I don't know... I don't know why [she did this], but I'm ambivalent. I almost don't care."

Christine, who shares six kids with Kody, says in a confessional, "Now that Kody's not sleeping her anymore, I feel like I can take a breath and get my self grounded, get my head in a good place, and just rest for a bit, and just settle for a bit, here, independent."

"I don't know what the future looks like. I don't know what tomorrow looks like. I don't know what next week looks like. I don't know," she admits. "There are so many uncertainties. Kody will come over and spend time with the kids, and then he'll leave and go somewhere else, and he won't sleep here anymore."

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," Kody said in a statement of his own. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine entered the Brown family's plural marriage in 1994. At the time, Kody was already married to his first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown became Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC.