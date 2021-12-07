Skilyr Hicks, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant, Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a contestant who wowed America's Got Talent judges at just 14 years old -- has died. She was 23.

Chad Brooks, Chief Deputy for the Pickens County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, confirms the news to ET, saying Hicks was found dead on Monday on the bathroom floor of someone's home. The death is being investigated as an accidental overdose. At this point, Brooks says it's unclear what triggered the overdose. He tells ET deputies found "some drugs and paraphernalia on the scene which has been sent off for testing."

The coroner's office is assisting in the investigation and they've since requested a toxicology report. The investigation into Hicks' death is ongoing.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, spoke to Hicks' mother, Jodi, who said her daughter battled with mental health issues, depression and substance abuse. Jodi added that her daughter "was loved by her family and four siblings -- using her music to help people in need."