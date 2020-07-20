x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

entertainment-tonight

SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% Off Murad

SkinStore Sale -- 40% Off Mio Skincare and 25% Off Murad

Big beauty news! SkinStore is having a flash sale and offering 25% off Murad products with promo code MURAD25 and 40% off Mio Skincare with code MIO40.

Want to stock up on other brands, too? Take 15% off the rest of the SkinStore site with promo code EXPLORE. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

SkinStore is a home base for all kinds of makeup, skin and hair products from brands like L'Occitane, Kevyn Aucoin, Caudalie, Dermalogica and Skinceuticals.

Below, our favorite deals from the SkinStore sale -- and how to score them.

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield

Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting Highlighter

Filorga Meso-Mask 

Next Bamboo Classic Candle

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Favorite Anti-Aging Skincare Products and Botox Alternatives

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

The Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week