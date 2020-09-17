Skylar Astin on Defending Lisa Stelly & Wanting Prince Harry for a Sequel to His Disney Plus Film (Exclusive)

Skylar Astin stands up for what he feels is right! When the news broke in July that he was dating Lisa Stelly, the actor was quick to correct a headline that identified her as "Jack Osbourne's ex-wife."

At the time, he wrote, "Correction: I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly. Treat your ladies better, media!"

"I just think that oftentimes, especially with women, it's like they are labeled, especially in these headlines, as somebody's ex-wife and you really don't see that as much in the reverse," Astin tells ET's Deidre Behar via Zoom. "I've noticed it was a double standard and then when it was involved in my story, I wanted to course correct. Lisa Stelly is a mother of three, a business owner, a creative, a CCO, I mean, the list goes on and on. And one of the many things, yes, of course, she's been married before, as I have, but I wouldn't know that if you had to boil it down to a sentence or two that that would really be her identity."

Astin was previously married to his Pitch Perfect co-star, Anna Camp. They split in April 2019. Stelly and Osbourne called it quits in 2018 and share three children together -- Pearl, 8 Andy, 5, and Minnie, 2.

Astin is all about supporting his real-life leading lady, adding, "We like to be each other's hype man and hype woman because we're proud. I know she's proud of the work that I do, and I have such respect for the work that she does and I'm always so proud of her when she drops a new line."

When asked what he adores about his ladylove the most, the actor lit up with a big smile and gushed, "Well, it's a million things," before adding, "Obviously there's attraction, there's love, but there's something to having someone in your corner... It's nice to have someone, especially while I'm up here filming, to know that I have a confidant and someone I could call and vent to or just talk to about anything, because outside of being a girlfriend, they should also, you know, be your best friend."

The 32-year-old actor has had a standout year in his own career with a lead role on the hit musical show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and now a starring part in the Disney+ movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

"First of all, filming a Disney film where I get to play Disney prince and then it's a Disney superhero at the same time was thrilling, and it's clearly a wild ride of the wonderful original tale, but something that I really loved was at the heart of it," he says. "[It's] a beautiful story about teamwork and inclusivity and fighting against a common enemy, and I think that really hits home right now."

Though Astin is used to singing and dancing, the veteran performer had to work on a different type of choreography for his new role.

"What was actually interesting was to be able to pick up on the fight sequences that is kind of like learning choreography in and of itself," he explains. "I do have some stage combat experience, so that was really fun to kind of use that ability to pick up on movement and use that to my advantage during filming."

The film follows second-born heirs in various royal families who have superpowers to help protect their kingdoms. So could a famous redheaded British prince make a future cameo?

"I could see Prince Harry and James Morrow getting along and having some really great banter," Astin says of his character in the film, adding that he would be "the first" to approach the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana to make a cameo.

But will there even be a sequel for Harry to cameo in?

"I'd be lying if I said we wouldn't kind of talk about that on set," Astin admits. "And I think with any origin story, you want to see now with this story put to work in the world and the universe that has been created. So it would be weird to set up this entire world and then not continue the story, so yeah, my hopes are high."

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals starts streaming Sept. 25 on Disney+.