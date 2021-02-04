'SNL': Daniel Kaluuya Jokingly Encourages Fans to 'Put Down the Books' and Watch More TV In New Promo

Daniel Kaluuya is preparing to give viewers some "quality television!" The actor is making his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and he's getting fans excited with a new promo.

The Judas and the Black Messiah star was joined by upcoming musical guest St. Vincent and cast member Aidy Bryant for a promo that dropped Thursday, and they made a strong case for tuning in.

"TV is better than books, guys," St. Vincent argues.

"So put down the books and watch us on TV," Kaluuya seconds.

Nodding enthusiastically, Bryant adds, "Yeah, we all agree. We don't know how to read, so, we're good."

"What's reading?" Kaluuya deadpans.

In a second promo skit, Bryant says she's "castmembering" alongside Kaluuya, and St. Vincent explains how she's "musical guesting" alongside Bryant.

"Is anyone else gonna castmember, or just you?" Kaluuya asks.

"Yeah, it's just me," Bryant shrugs, and Kaluuya replies, "Yeah, thought so."

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.