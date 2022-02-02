Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank.

The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.

"Yo, I wanna thank y’all for returning the dog back to us," Snoop said in a video on Instagram. "We appreciate that. Frank made his way back home. We appreciate all the love and support we got on Instagram to get the dog back. And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I got some gifts for y'all for looking out."

It's unclear what kind of gifts the Long Beach native has in mind, but at least he's no longer stressing about man's best friend having gone missing. He took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal Frank had gone missing over the weekend in south Los Angeles.

With Frank back in the hands of his rightful owner, Snoop can get back to business, and that's getting ready to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium.

ET recently spoke with the legendary rapper, who said conversations are in the works and they've got great expectations for the performance.

"Me, Dr. Dre, Eminem, had a light discussion about what we trying to do," Snoop told ET. "Its about to go full speed ahead."

"But I tell you, this it's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed," he added. "Dr. Dre is on it. He's putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we're doing."

Blige also recently said she thinks the halftime show will be "major." The five performers definitely have the resume to prove her right -- between them there's a combined 43 GRAMMYs and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.