Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in France: See the Wedding Dress!

Cue the wedding bells because Sofia Richie has tied the knot!

According to multiple reports, the 24-year-old model and Lionel Richie's youngest daughter wed fiancé Elliot Grainge, a British record executive, in a lavish wedding ceremony Saturday at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Vogue reported that, a few weeks before the wedding ceremony, she visited the Chanel haute couture salons in Paris with her mother-in-law, Lady Caroline Grainge, and her best friend, Ali Meller, for her final dress fitting.

The fashion magazine stated that Sofia's wedding dress was "a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from Chanel's fall 2023 collection."

And get this, for her "something blue" there was an "S&E" with the date sewn into the inside of the dress. Sofia told the outlet," I am so excited. [It's] because I'm marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy -- but he is the man of my dreams."

The big day started with Sofia hosting her closest friends for an intimate brunch. On Friday, she was spotted looking stunning in a white gown.

In the days leading up to the main event, Sofia shared photos with loved ones at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. A source told ET of the leadup to the wedding, "Sofia and Elliot are so excited for their wedding celebrations. They are so in love and their families and friends can't wait to be part of this. Everyone has been trickling into France ahead of the big day and those who have been there have been having the best time."

"Sofia and Elliot have an amazing relationship and are very in love and in sync," the source added. "Sofia is set to wear a Chanel dress and is beyond ecstatic. It's a whole weekend affair."

The nuptials come a year after the couple revealed their engagement in April 2022. "Forever isn’t long enough @Elliot," Richie captioned her social media announcement at the time.

"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," a source said at the time.

"It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes," the source added. "Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun."

As for how her famous relatives felt about the news, a source told ET, "Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them."

In October, Sofia and Nicole celebrated at her bachelorette party in Paris, complete with NSFW accessories.

Ahead of her wedding day, the bride-to-be shared with fans that she had converted to Judaism. "What a magical day," she wrote on her Instagram Story in April. "I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!"