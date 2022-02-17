Sonequa Martin-Green Reflects on Her 'Star Trek' Legacy as First Black Female Captain (Exclusive)

Sonequa Martin-Green has taken over the captain's chair in the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery, and the actress couldn't be more excited about the opportunity and her character's growth.

"It was exhilarating, it was solidifying, it was cementing and fulfilling in so many ways," Martin-Green shared with ET's Nischelle Turner. "I felt as if I had arrived, or sort of reached the pinnacle of what this season is about."

With her character, Michael Burnham, in command, she's become the first black female captain in the franchise's history. It's one element of the role that Martin-Green has come to love so much, along with her character's tenacity.

"One of the things I love the most about the character of Michael Burnham is there’s this power, this grit, this heart, and there’s such a rawness there," she said. "I’m always ready to jump in and get down and dirty, which I love."

She's also appreciated the feedback and the support from the franchise's vocal and dedicated fan base.

Reflecting on the most memorable fan encounters she's had since stepping into the Star Trek universe, Martin-Green recalled one time, at a convention in London, she was approached by a man who explained the impact her role and performance has had on his life.

"He said, 'I just need you to know, racism is very rampant in my family, but I watched the whole [first] season, [and] I felt so connected to you. I related to you in such a way that at the end I sort of looked back and thought oh my goodness this a black woman and I'm a white man, and I really felt like it was me,' she remembered. "And he said, 'So now, I feel like I can stop the cycle of racism in my family."

"I of course I bust out crying in front of him," she added.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut Thursdays on Paramount+.