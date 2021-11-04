Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Reflects on Prince Philip's 'Very Peaceful' Final Moments

Prince Philip's daughter-in-law is opening up about the Duke of Edinburgh's passing. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, reflected on his final moments with reporters on Sunday.

Following a church service at Windsor, Sophie -- wife of Prince Edward -- said his death "was so gentle."

"It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went," Sophie said in an interview with ITV News. "[It was] Very, very peaceful. And that's all you want for somebody isn't it?"

On Saturday, Sophie also addressed reporters' questions about Queen Elizabeth II, and got emotional as she said her mother-in-law "has been amazing" amid the loss of her husband.

Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99, leaving behind his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, their four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip's death, expressing in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

According to Philip and Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, the death of his father has left a "huge void" in his mother's heart and life.

The Duke of York addressed reporters at the Windsor church service on Sunday, and opened up about Philip's death.

"It's a great loss," said Andrew. "We have lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else."

Andrew added that the family is "rallying around to make sure we are there to support her."

As for the couple's daughter, Princess Anne, she released an official statement through Buckingham Palace that shared, "You know it's going to happen, but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

Prince Charles also reflected on his father's life, telling reporters, "I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth. As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously."

In the wake of Philip's death, Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. to attend the funeral, which is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m.

ET previously learned that Harry was doing everything he could to try to make it to the U.K. to attend his grandfather's funeral. His wife, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with their second child, made every effort to travel alongside her husband but did not receive medical clearance from her physician.

Harry's visit to the U.K. is his first since March 2020, when he and Meghan wrapped up their duties as senior members of the royal family. Harry, Meghan and their 1-year-old son, Archie, have since moved to California.

For more on Prince Philip's funeral, as well as a look at his life and legacy, see the video below.