Sophie Turner Says Becoming a Mother Has Made Her a Better Actor

Sophie Turner admits she's "an entirely, much more emotional person" since becoming a mom. In July 2020, the actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, and are now expecting their second baby together.

Turner shared on the podcast Unwrapped With Emily Vogel how parenthood has changed her. "I think it certainly adds, like, a different perspective. You know, how you see your parents as they get older and they become way more sensitive and you're like you've never seen your dad cry and now he's crying all the time. I feel like that," she explained. "I feel like the empathy and the concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened. The feelings about family are just like overflowing."

The Game of Thrones star also noted that becoming a mom has also affected how she does her job. "It's made me a better actor, becoming a mother," she said. "As an actor, the only way to become a real, brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in. So this is just another little part of life that I'm experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance in one way or another."

Earlier this year, a source told ET that Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, were "overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child."

"They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family," said the source in March.

ET also recently spoke with Jonas about his life with Turner, and he shared that nowadays if he's "able to get home sooner, then I’m always a little happier."

