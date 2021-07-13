'Southern Charm' Alum Naomie Olindo Splits From Metul Shah Weeks After They Moved to New York

Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah have called it quits. On Monday, the 28-year-old Southern Charm alum confirmed her split from her anesthesiologist beau of approximately three years on her Instagram Story.

Alongside a teary-eyed selfie of Olindo snuggling with a cat, the former reality star opened up about the pain of the breakup, which came shortly after she and Shah, 30, moved to New York City from Charleston, South Carolina.

"Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second," Olindo wrote of her father, Joel, who died in 2019 after a cancer battle. "Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I'm just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages."

While Olindo didn't clarify what "the terrible messages" she mentioned were, her post came after cheating rumors swirled around Shah on several Bravo Instagram fan accounts.

"I'm absolutely positive that I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you're feeling similar pain," Olindo added in her post. "I'm so, so sorry."

Olindo and Shah went Instagram official in April 2018, following her split from her Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover, the year prior. Shah went on to appear on season six of Southern Charm, which turned out to be Olindo's last season on the Bravo reality series.

When ET spoke to Olindo in 2019, she called Shah "the one," adding that he's "so normal, so stable and nice."

"I’m with somebody that makes me feel very balanced and just very good," she said at the time. "Everything just feels kind of right right now."

In May 2021, Shah took to Instagram to kick off his and Olindo's "Charleston farewell tour," as they prepared to move to New York City.

On July 1, Olindo confirmed that she and Shah had officially made the move when she shared a photo from their temporary apartment.

"Hi! We live in New York now," she wrote. "Highlight from the last week: living in a beautiful and comfy @bluegroundhomes apt until we find a permanent place. Lowlight: riding the subway all the way down the wrong line, twice."

In a statement to People, Olindo's agent, Paul Desisto, confirmed that his client is currently "back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being."

