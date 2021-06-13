'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Goes Instagram Official With New Man

Madison LeCroy is showing off her new relationship. The Southern Charm star went Instagram official with her new man on Sunday.

LeCroy, who teased in April that she wasn't single, still hasn't revealed the identity of her boyfriend. However, they couldn't have looked happier in the photos she shared on Sunday.

The reality star and her mystery man cuddle up and share a kiss in the snaps, which were taken on a fun boat ride on California's Lake Tahoe.

"Madhappy," LeCroy wrote alongside her post, while fans in the comments wondered if she was engaged or married after spotting a ring on that finger.

LeCroy made headlines earlier this year as she was linked to several other stars, including Jay Cutler and Alex Rodriguez.

In January, LeCroy shared alleged "receipts" from what she said were conversations with Cutler. And as for Rodriguez, LeCroy later denied ever meeting A-Rod in person; a source told ET in February, "Alex Rodriguez never met Madison and doesn’t know her."

