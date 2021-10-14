'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brett

Madison LeCroy said "yes!" The 31-year-old Southern Charm star announced on Amazon Live that she's engaged to Brett, her boyfriend of seven months.

LeCroy said her beau popped the question on Oct. 8 after a dinner date and limo ride. "I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time," she announced to fans on Thursday. "It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kind of thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it."

Amazon Live

The reality star said her 8-year-old son, Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes, was part of the proposal. "He involved my son, [who] is a huge part of my life, and we’ve been crying for the last week because we’ve been overwhelmed with the excitement," she exclaimed, adding that Hudson gave Brett his blessing to marry his mom.

While she didn't immediately announce her engagement, LeCroy did share some photos and videos to Instagram from their evening. "Speechless 😍," she captioned the Oct. 8 post.

As for her ring, LeCroy thinks her fiancé "did a pretty good job."

"I’m just so honored that he asked me to be his future wife. I am blessed. He is such a good role model for my son," she gushed of Brett. "I’m like, pinch me! I feel like everybody legit needs to find this, or I hope that they do. Because this has been an experience I have never felt ever, in my entire life."

While she was engaged in just seven months of dating Brett, LeCroy won't be rushing down the aisle. "We’re probably going to take a year to plan, because I definitely want to have a very chic, intimate wedding, probably with 50, 50 to 70 people," she noted. "So, nothing too crazy. I’m excited to see how all that plans out. ...I just know I wanna enjoy our family and keep it pretty intimate."

When asked if she told any of her exes about her engagement, LeCroy said she was quick to call Hughes to let him know. "Obviously Brett is going to be involved in Hudson’s life and that’s a big deal. I was shocked at how well and congratulating, he was so happy for us!" she said of Hughes' reaction. "And he was happy at the fact that Hudson really adores my fiancé. ...I’ve been lucky to have that support from my son’s father."

LeCroy didn't mention if she'd told her ex, Austen Kroll, of her engagement.

For more with the reality star, check out the video below.