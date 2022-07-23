‘Star Trek’ Reveals Crossover Event With ‘Lower Decks’ and ‘Strange New Worlds’ During Comic-Con

In the upcoming episode, fans will see Ensign Beckett Mariner (Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Quaid) joining the U.S.S. Enterprise, which is helmed by Christopher Pike (Mount). The crossover event, which is directed by Jonathan Frakes, will debut during Strange New Worlds’ upcoming second season.

During the panel, creator Mike McMahan debuted the official trailer for season of Lower Decks, which the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns challenged in ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale.

In addition to Newsome and Quaid, the Lower Decks voice cast includes Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell and Gillian Vigman. Strange New Worlds, meanwhile, also stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.

The Star Trek Universe Panel also saw Patrick Stewart taking the stage in Hall H to reveal the first official look at the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which continues to follow his iconic character, Jean-Luc Picard, into the next chapter of his life.

The series also stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 premieres Thursday, August 25 on Paramount+ while Star Trek: Picard season 3 will debut in 2023.