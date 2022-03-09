'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Debuts Otherworldly Teaser Trailer

Star Trek is exploring Strange New Worlds in a new teaser trailer released Wednesday ahead of the upcoming series' May 5 launch.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as he leads the USS Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk, and also returns Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The 10-episode series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

The 90-second teaser sets the table for the latest Star Trek spinoff for Paramount+, opening with a grizzled Pike -- settled into a quiet life atop a snowy mountain -- as he's asked back to captain the starship.

"No matter how many stars there are in the sky. No matter how many galaxies swirl beyond our own. No matter what the mathematical probability is or the number of times we say, 'We are not alone in the universe,' our first visit from the stars is always the province of children's stories and science fiction -- until one day, it isn't," Number One says in voiceover.

Watch the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser trailer below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres Thursday, May 5 on Paramount+.

