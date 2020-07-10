Stassi Schroeder, 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum, Marries Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is a married woman. On Wednesday, the pregnant reality star announced she married Beau Clark.

The former Vanderpump Rules star shared a video on Instagram of the two officially becoming husband and wife, after which Clark sweetly kissed her baby belly. She said they hope to have their dream wedding in Italy next October.

"Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. ❤️," she wrote. "Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie."

Schroeder and Clark have been romantically linked since February 2018. When ET spoke with Schroeder in November of that year, she said she knew Clark was "the One."

"He's my best friend,” she said. "I would legit die if something happened to him."

"I can just be myself [with him]," she added. "Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I've really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now."

The couple got engaged last July, when he popped the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," 32-year-old Schroeder captioned a beaming snapshot of herself and Clark, along with an engagement ring emoji.

In June, ET confirmed that Schroeder and Clark were expecting their first child together. News of her pregnancy came just days after she, along with Kristin Doute, got fired from Vanderpump Rules for past racist actions against their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Schroeder apologized for her past actions, and last month, she appeared on the Tamron Hall show to talk about the fallout. She said that she has since hired a diversity coach and that she's been doing the work to learn more about race and diversity over the past few months. She also said she doesn't view herself as a victim of cancel culture.

"I'm someone who messed up quite a few times," she said. "I am the reason why I'm in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it's just not how I feel at all."

"I just want to be a better person," she continued. "I'm pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me. I want to be a part of the solution. I've been a part of the problem for years now, and I've recognized that. That's why I say I don't feel like I'm a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I'm not. I needed it."