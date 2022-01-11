'Station 19' Renewed for Season 6

Station 19 is coming back.

One day after Grey's Anatomy earned a season 19 renewal (with Ellen Pompeo returning), ABC has greenlit a sixth season for the firefighter spinoff, the network announced Tuesday. Krista Vernoff will continue to oversee and serve as showrunner on the series.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” said Vernoff in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season 6 of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that ‘Station 19’ continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

Station 19 follows a group of Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The series explores the world of the city's first responders.

The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato and Carlos Miranda.

Station 19 returns Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in a crossover event with Grey's Anatomy. For more, watch below.

