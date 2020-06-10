Stephanie Beatriz and James Monroe Iglehart Drop by 'DuckTales' Darkwing Episode: First Look (Exclusive)

A very special Darkwing Duck episode of DuckTales is here -- and it will have a few special guests!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz and Broadway veteran James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme) will guest star in the one-hour Darkwing-centric episode, "Let's Get Dangerous!" Beatriz and Iglehart will voice classic Darkwing Duck characters, Gosalyn and Taurus Bulba, respectively, marking the characters' debuts on DuckTales.

In the episode, which premieres Monday, Oct. 19, Darkwing gains an unlikely sidekick, Gosalyn, as he uncovers a dark conspiracy tied to the Missing Mysteries and one of Scrooge's employees after stopping a break-in at Scrooge's St. Canard Lab. Jameela Jamil guest stars as W.A.N.D.A., and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Diamantopoulos return as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera/Gizmoduck and Darkwing Duck/Drake Mallard, respectively.

ET exclusively debuts the first look at Beatriz and Iglehart's characters below.

Disney XD

Disney XD

Disney XD

"To us, the original Darkwing Duck series was always about a father, a daughter and a Launchpad forming a found family and learning that family can… get dangerous. We're so honored to get to complete that trio on DuckTales by introducing Gosalyn into the world of DuckTales," executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-executive producer and story editor Francisco Angones exclusively tell ET. "Gosalyn is one of the most iconic Disney Afternoon heroes: fun-loving, trouble-making, endlessly driven with a fierce sense of justice. And she's the only person who can keep Darkwing's sizable ego in check. So, we are incredibly lucky to have Stephanie Beatriz playing Gosalyn. Stephanie brings so much enthusiasm, heart, and spirit to the role, honoring the original series while bringing the character to a new generation. With Stephanie on hand as Gosalyn, St. Canard is a little safer and Darkwing's life is a little fuller."

"And along with Gosalyn, we had the chance to bring back the larger-than-life adversary who first brought Darkwing and Gosalyn together: Taurus Bulba. If Negaduck was Darkwing's Joker, Bulba was his Lex Luthor. Reinvented as a charming but ruthless businessman with mysterious ties to Gosalyn's family, Bulba holds the key to some of the biggest mysteries the Duck family will face this season," Youngberg and Angones tease. "And James Monroe Iglehart captures that perfect blend of friendliness that can turn into menace on a dime. Also, James' love of the original series may rival our own; he always wore a Darkwing T-shirt to record. It is a testament to James' abilities as an actor that he could love Darkwing Duck so much yet so thoroughly convince you that he wants him dead."

The original Darkwing Duck series aired in the early 1990s. The late Christine Cavanaugh was the voice of Gosalyn; Tim Curry provided the voice of Taurus Bulba in the original series.

The one-hour Darkwing Duck episode of DuckTales airs Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and in DisneyNOW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.