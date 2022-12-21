Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Posts Heartbreaking Wish After His Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is still mourning his death. On Tuesday, Connie posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her son alongside a heartbreaking message.

"Oh if only I could FT to heaven …," she wrote over the picture.

In the photo, Boss seems to be showing off a tux while his mom looks on. Boss died last week at the age of 40. His official cause of death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Coroner’s office.

Following the news of the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ’s death, Connie took to her Instagram Story to share a message for the people who reached out to her.

Connie Alexander Boss/Instagram

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," Connie wrote in her Story. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

The So You Think You Can Dance star’s death was confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker, in a statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Boss and Holker, 34, shared 14-year-old Weslie, 6-year-old Maddox and 3-year-old Zaia.

Last week, a source told ET that in the days since her husband’s death, Holker has been surrounded by family and friends and is “trying to cope the best she can."

According to Deadline, the couple had two projects in the works with HGTV. The dancers were in the process of developing their own show called Living the Dream, which would help first-time home buyers find homes. Boss and Holker were also working on a show that would have had them oversee the construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

A home had even been selected for the project, with HGTV finding a place in Santa Clarita, California, to renovate. Filming was scheduled to commence in January, just one month after the dancer's death.