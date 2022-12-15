Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Praised Him as an 'Inspiring Man' Just Months Before His Death

Just months before his tragic death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored by his wife, Allison Holker, as an inspiration during his 40th birthday soiree.

In video shared Oct. 12 on the family's YouTube channel, Boss' family and friends all hit up the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for a night of dancing and celebrating. The video shows everyone laughing and having a blast before it cuts to Holker giving an impromptu speech dedicated to her now late husband, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"It's been a day just to celebrate life, but not only life for all of us, but the life of my beautiful, sexy, amazing husband," Holker says in the touching tribute video. "I've never met a more inspiring human. Every single day I wake up grateful to be next to this guy who's just pushing himself to be better. Pushing himself to be a better husband and father and man every single day. And I love you."

Boss, who is seen holding a drink and dripping of sweat after tons of dancing, mouths "Thank you, baby" while letting out a smile countless fans grew to fall in love with during his time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch... This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating... I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

Comedian Loni Love took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared video of her night at Boss' party. When asked what he wanted to say on his 40th birthday, Boss said he wanted to take the night's experience and "continue to turn it to love, continue to turn it to hope, continue to turn it to light and move forward."

In the days leading up to his shocking death, Boss spent his time on social media documenting what he loved to do best -- dancing and spending time with his family. Among his social media posts included celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary.

Boss wasn't overly active on Twitter, but on Oct. 14 he tweeted, "just a thought."

"One of my favorite parts of flying on a cloudy day is when the plane breaks through the clouds to reveal the beautiful day that’s just beyond the cloud ceiling," Boss wrote. "A great reminder for life on the vastness of the idea that ‘everything will be alright.’ And if we can just know, have faith that just beyond whatever cloud are on our perceived ceiling, are clear skies full of potential possibilities and promises."