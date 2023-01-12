Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split

"I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked about the post-split advice he gave Lori. "My daughter is in my behind. I'm not allowed to talk about anything."

Even so, Steve admitted that he's given Lori "advice quite a few times," something that has its challenges "'cause she's 25."

"She's growing up as a public figure. She doesn't get to make her mistakes like everybody else," Steve said. "Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness at their house. Hers gets publicized, but she's done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right."

Currently, Steve said, "I think she's at a great place in her life right now. I think she's content with Lori. I think that's a great place for her to start from."

Steve is pleased that Lori is focusing on finding herself, as he explained, "You get the best out of a man and out of life when you get the best out of yourself. If you come into a relationship wanting, needing, empty... If you come in empty, a person can pour into you whatever they want, but if you come in already full...[they] make additions."

We’re catching up with @IAmSteveHarvey!



He’s opening up about hitting rock bottom, finding ways to move forward, the advice he’s given his daughter Lori, and more. pic.twitter.com/x5XH1yST7Y — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 10, 2023

Lori opened up about her views on dating during an August episode of Bumble's Luv2SeeIt YouTube series, stating that she's looking for "transparency and openness, communication" in her next relationship.

After a relationship with an unspecified ex, Lori shared how she changed her life.

"I didn't really know myself, I didn't really know what I liked, what I didn't like. I just feel like I hadn't really experienced life," she said. "So at that point I was like, 'OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I'm going to do it. And if it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."