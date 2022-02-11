Sting to Perform New Spanish Single 'Por Su Amor' at 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro

Sting is making his Premio Lo Nuestro debut.

The iconic rock star will premiere his new Spanish song, "Por Su Amor," during the 34th edition of the awards show taking place in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 24. "Por Su Amor" is the Spanish-language adaptation of his song, "For Her Love," off his latest album, The Bridge.

"Por Su Amor" was inspired by the "breathtaking Baja, California, vistas and expansive blue of the Gulf of California" and recorded in Cabo San Lucas, México, per the press release.

ET spoke with Sting in November about the inspiration for his LP and why he chose that name. "I think we're all looking for a bridge to the future that is somewhere safe, somewhere happy, and somewhere less anxious," he shared. "I'm looking for that, everyone I know is looking for that, so the album deals with those issues in transition from one world to another one place, one state of mind."

This isn't the first time the 70-year-old artist has sung in Spanish. Sting has a history of blending languages, which includes songs on his 1987 EP, Nada Como el Sol, that includes songs performed in Spanish and Portuguese.

Back in 2020, Sting collaborated with Ricky Martin on the Puerto Rican singer's EP, Pausa, singing the song "Simple." At the time, Martin told ET it was a "gorgeous" track and working with the Police frontman was a "dream accomplished."

Sting joins the list of previously announced performers including Laura Pausini, Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Gente de Zona, Jay Wheeler, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Prince Royce, Sebastián Yatra and Wisin y Yandel, among others.

Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin lead the nominations list with 10 each. See the full list of nominations, here.

Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Yuri and Gabriel Soto, the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from FTX Arena in Miami on Feb. 24 on Univision.