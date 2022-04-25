'Stranger Things' Star Cary Elwes References 'Princess Bride' While Revealing Rattlesnake Bite

Ouch! Cary Elwes shared that he was bitten by a rattlesnake and used the moment to make a reference to his film, The Princess Bride.

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the 59-year-old actor wrote on Twitter. “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

Along with the tweet was a photo of the actor’s finger. In the picture, Elwes holds up his hand, putting a finger and fingernail that are each visibly blue and swollen on display.

The Stranger Things star received plenty of support as many people took to the comments to send him well-wishes.

“So sorry to hear that mate, get well soon,” Sebastian Roche wrote.

"Feel better Cary - could still be an ROUS. Rattlesnake Of Unusual Size!!! #ROUS,” actress Giselle Eisenberg added.

Elwes did not share what he was doing when he sustained the injury. The actor is currently set to star in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Last week, Elwes retweeted the director’s tweet that announced that production on the film had commenced.

“Day 1 #RebelMoon. It’s begun,” Snyder tweeted along with photos from the set.