Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Soap Star, Dead at 84

Veteran soap opera star Stuart Damon has died. He was 84.

The longtime TV star was best known for his role as Chief of Staff Alan Quartermaine on the long running soap General Hospital.

"He was a great actor and even greater man," General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared in a statement to ET on Tuesday. "His legacy lives on through GH and all the lives he touched and all those who loved him. He will be missed."

The news of Damon's death was first shared by ABC7 Entertainment reporter George Pennacchio, who tweeted that the actor had been struggling with renal failure.

Quartermaine was a role Damon played for 30 years -- from the character's introduction in 1977 until his character's death in 2007. He also portrayed the character on the General Hospital spin-off series Port Charles.

He portrayed the ghost of Quartermaine several times over the next year until December 2008. Damon reprised his role in dream sequence in 2011, and appeared as part of the show's 50th anniversary in 2013.

After leaving General Hospital, Stuart landed roles on the daytime soaps Days of Our Lives and As the World Turns. In the late 60s, he also starred in the sci-fi adventure series The Champions, among many other film credits.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deirdre Ottewill, as well as their two children, Jennifer and Christopher.