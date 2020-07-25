Stylish Outfits With Matching Face Masks

It looks like cloth face masks will continue to be recommended in public for the foreseeable future, and fashion brands are adjusting to the new normal by designing masks to pair with their apparel and accessories.

At Koral, for example, you'll find a chic camo print on activewear pieces like shorts, leggings and jumpsuits, all of which can be paired with an antimicrobial camo face mask -- it's an effortless way to look put together while staying (and keeping others) safe. Ditto at Kenny Flowers, where you'll find the same tropical print on swimwear, sarongs and two-packs of breathable face masks. We've also spotted polka dot, tie-dye and leopard print sets from some of our other favorite brands.

Do you need to match your face mask to your outfit? Of course not. But can it be kind of fun? Yes!

Below, five stylish outfits that include a matching face mask.

Getting dressed up can still be stylish! Look extra polished in this matching polka-dot set from Bronx and Banco.

We love the versatility of this shiny camo print from activewear brand Koral. Shop several styles of shorts, leggings, jumpsuits and their Infinity Face Mask.

You can't go wrong with tie-dye loungewear, and Steve Madden's matching face mask has an inside pocket for a filter.

Keeping up with the trends! Khloé Kardashian's apparel brand offers a zebra print collection that consists of sexy dresses, flared pants, shorts, a midi skirt, a bustier-inspired top and more. Match with the reusable face mask.

This tropical print was made for summer. Shop the one-piece, bikini tops and bottoms, sarong and men's shorts. We're partial to the flowy kimono.

