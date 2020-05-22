'Sunday Night at the Movies' Is Screening 'Titanic'

We're long overdue for a night at the cinema together, even if it is from all of our individual homes. Look no further than Sunday Night at the Movies, with a new must-rewatch classic airing on CBS every Sunday of May. This week, get prepared to see Jack and Rose's love story in Titanic. You don't want to miss young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in this classic rom-com on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBS's weekly event kicked off May 3 with the best Indiana Jones movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and culminates on May 31 with the franchise's second-best installment, The Last Crusade. In between, there will be box-of-chocolate–like lives, missions, should you choose to accept them, and our hearts going on and on.

Here is the full slate for Sunday Night at the Movies:

May 3: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

The 1981 classic is the original Indy and our introduction to Harrison Ford as everyone's favorite Nazi-fighting archaeologist. Raiders won four Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for Steven Spielberg.

May 10: Forrest Gump

The Best Picture winner of '94 also earned Tom Hanks his first-ever Oscar for his performance as Forrest. Sally Field co-stars as Forrest's mom, with Robin Wright as his favorite girl, Jenny, and Mykelti Williamson as his best friend, Bubba.

May 17: Mission: Impossible

With a seventh and eighth installment in the M:I franchise forthcoming, there's no better time to go back to where it all began: 1996's Mission: Impossible, the Brian De Palma–directed espionage flick that introduced us to Tom Cruise's Agent Ethan Hunt.

May 24: Titanic

Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate Winslet. A record 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron. And a theme song by Celine Dion that will be stuck in your head near, far, wherever you are.

May 31: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Paramount Pictures

Ford's third outing as Indy -- following Raiders and The Temple of Doom -- also features River Phoenix as a young Indiana and Sean Connery playing the estranged Jones patriarch. Plus, of course, more Nazis to fight.

Tune into Sunday Night at the Movies starting Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.