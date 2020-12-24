Surprise! 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 to Be Released One Week Earlier Than Expected on Netflix

Strike first, strike hard, no mercy... season 3 of Cobra Kai is getting an early release!

Netflix announced on Thursday that the all-new season of the hit martial arts series will begin streaming on Jan. 1, 2021, one week earlier than expected.

Cobra Kai is based on The Karate Kid film series and stars original cast members Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their respective roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence decades after their unforgettable All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The streaming service revealed the exciting news with a video of Zabka in character, changing the season 3 release date on his computer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 1.

"Nah, too long," he jokes. "Send it to the internet!" Watch below:

Following the season 3 premiere, the cast (which also includes Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory and Jacob Bertrand as Hawk) is set to join hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes on The Netflix Afterparty on Jan. 2, 2021, to discuss all the best moments from the new episodes.

In the meantime, stream the first two seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix, and watch the video below for more on what to expect when the series returns in 2021. See more on what's new on Netflix in January 2021 here.