'Survivor: Winners at War': Tony Seemingly Pulls Off the Impossible -- and a Brutal Blindside

Just when we thought we've seen it all...

Tony Vlachos pulled off the impossible on Wednesday's episode of Survivor: Winners at War.

A new Extortion Advantage made its way into the game this week -- and Parvati and Natalie on the Edge of the Extinction decided to use it against Tony. Basically, Tony was barred from competing in the immunity challenge or casting a vote at tribal council unless he came up with six fire tokens.

"If this is real life, you're doing some prison time," he exclaimed upon reading the terms. "Extortion is illegal in the states. I don't know why it's not illegal in Fiji!"

CBS

Tony then got to work, trying to recruit fire tokens from fellow players. He first went to Michele, who told him she was all out thanks to another advantage. Tony had more luck with Jeremy, Nick and Ben, and incredibly earned the tokens he needed to compete in the immunity challenge -- which he then WON.

Afterwards, he set his sights on voting out Sophie, who had gotten too close to his Cops R Us alliance member, Sarah. It didn't look like he was going to be able to make it happen -- but then he DID.

Host Jeff Probst read the votes: Jeremy, Michele, Jeremy, Michele, Jeremy, Sophie, Sophie, Sophie, Sophie, sending her to the Edge of Extinction... with an idol in her pocket.

"Good job guys. I did not see it coming," Sophie solemnly said on her way out. She gave her fire tokens to Kim and Sarah, and then opened up more about the brutal blindside upon her arrival at the Edge of Extinction.

CBS

"I've never been blindsided before. I think it's a traumatic experience. I played the best that I could, and it's a bummer to be voted out with an idol in your pocket," she admitted.

Next week, Tony takes his game to the next level -- really. He's moved on from the "Spy Shack" to the "Spy Nest," and Sarah is "absolutely infuriated."

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.