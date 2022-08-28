Sydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash Over Mother's 'Hoedown' 60th Birthday Party

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is addressing backlash over her mother's hoedown-themed 60th birthday party after photos of attendees went viral.

Initially, the actress took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to share a carousel of photos from her family's event, with the caption reading, "no better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."

The post featured shots of Sweeney and her mother riding a mechanical bull, line dancing and posing next to a western-themed cake.

Over the weekend, however, photos from the party went viral after two guests were seen wearing red hats that appreared to be from fromer President Donald Trump's campaign -- though they were later clarified to read "Make Sixty Great Again." Sweeney also shared a photo where one guest had on a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt.

The photos stirred up enough Internet controversy to make her name trend on Twitter.

Taking to the social media platform, Sweeney denied that her mother's birhday party was meant to be any kind of political statement. The actress wrote, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

Ending the post on a lighter note, Sweeney continued, "Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

Before her rise in Hollywood, Sweeney grew up in Idaho and Washington State. The White Lotus star has never publicly made her political affiliations known but voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.