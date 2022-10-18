Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Barbarella' Reboot and What She Thinks of 'Euphoria' Halloween Costumes (Exclusive)

Sydney Sweeney's excitement is palpable when she talks about taking on the lead in Sony Pictures' new Barbarella movie. But don't ask her if she's talked to Jane Fonda yet about the iconic role!

The 25-year-old actress spoke with ET's Deidre Behar ahead of being honored at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration at the famed Getty Center in Los Angeles, and she couldn't hold back her excitement about the upcoming role.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," said the gleeful Euphoria star. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into a movie in 1968 starring Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney later confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."

When asked whether she's reached out to Fonda about the role, Sweeney played coy!

"I can't say," said the two-time EMMY-nominated actress before letting out a huge laugh.

While fans wait for more deets on the upcoming film, Sweeney's looking forward to running into fans who decide to dress up like her Euphoria character (Cassie) and Alexa Demie's character (Maddie) for Halloween. The idea has grown popular as of late, largely in part because of the HBO show's huge success, but also because it's an easy -- though still very much sophisticated -- DIY costume.

Sweeney says she hasn't run into anyone dressed as Cassie, but there's still plenty of time for that to happen.

"I have not personally run into anyone, but I hope I do," she said. "Because that'd be a lot of fun. I think it's amazing. It's just so cool. I like it. Alexa and I love it; means a lot to us that these characters have just impacted culture in such a way, so it's a lot of fun."