Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Series to Premiere in November on Paramount Plus

Sylvester Stallone is set to make his scripted series debut in the Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, from creator Taylor Sheridan and showrunner Terence Winter. The streaming platform announced that the new drama will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13 behind Yellowstone, which returns for the highly anticipated fifth season starring Kevin Costner.

On Tulsa King, the Oscar nominee will play Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia captain who has just been released from prison after 25 years and is shipped off to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to set up shop. When Manfredi realizes that his mob family is pushing him aside, he starts to build a new crew of his own and establish a criminal empire made up of unlikely characters.

In addition to Stallone, the series stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund.

With the series now in production, Stallone was recently spotted suited up and smoking a cigar while in character as he filmed on the streets of New York City. The actor took to Instagram to share that he was not only shooting the series, but was using the time to reunite with his daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, who are all working on their own reality series.

Tulsa King, meanwhile, joins a growing roster of Paramount+ originals created by Sheridan, including 1883, Mayor of Kingstown as well as the upcoming series, Lioness, executive produced by Nicole Kidman, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man starring Billy Bob Thornton and 1932 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.