Takeoff Dead at 28: Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper

Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. CT at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, and that "one victim was found deceased upon arrival." Authorities said that two other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, but they did not reveal the identity of the deceased victim or those injured.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo, who was reportedly not harmed during the incident, were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting and killing Takeoff.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was his uncle, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was his cousin.

Following news of his death, the rapper's famous friends and followers took to social media to mourn his death.

Teyana Taylor shared a photo of the late rapper, writing, "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please."

"Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP," wrote Ja Rule. "Sending love to friends and family."

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter, "I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Khloe Kardashian also shared her condolences, writing, "This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."

This is so sad. Wow! 💔💔 over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2022

See more reactions below:

It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning. But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth pic.twitter.com/FxauVhomiq — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 🕊 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) November 1, 2022

My heart hurts to hear about Take Off. It just doesn’t make sense. Gone too soon 💔 — Ciara (@ciara) November 1, 2022

Oh my God…rest in peace Takeoff…I can’t believe that..omg… — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKEOFF. So sad. 😢 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 1, 2022

I’m lost for words!



What an incredible loss for his family, friends, fans and the culture … may we all be comforted during this time of grief. https://t.co/LLhAmci5S7 — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Heartbroken that another street griot’s been taken away from us too soon. Prayers to the family, friends and fans of TakeOff @1YoungTakeoff. #RestInPower — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) November 1, 2022

Everyday day the news is awful. My goodness. RIP Takeoff 💔 — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) November 1, 2022

So senseless. We need to stop killing off our natural resources and see what it’s like to let rich black men grow old and wise. It’s a goddamn shame RIP Takeoff https://t.co/LAbMZdkqAm — Funches in Austin 10/27-29 (@RonFunches) November 1, 2022