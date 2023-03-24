Tamar Braxton Shares How Her Son Logan Feels About Her Dating and Possibly Having More Kids

Tamar Braxton's son might be a little protective over his mother, but she says there's hope he'll welcome the idea of a blended family! The singer makes an appearance on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she talks about finding new love and how her 9-year-old son, Logan, handles her desire for a new relationship.

Braxton, who shares Logan with her ex-husband, Vincent Hubert, reveals to Hudson that her son can give "daddy vibes" when it comes to her dating, but she believes he's "attracted to the idea" of being part of a blended family.

"I think ultimately our kids want to see us happy. And I definitely want to have a husband and I hope that he has kids and we can have a blended family," Braxton tells the host.

The reality star alludes to her finding her happy-ever-after on her new show, Queens Court, telling the audience that they "see a whole new side of me" while watching the series.

Braxton did find love during her reign on the Peacock's dating series, getting engaged to her finalist, attorney Jeremy "JR" Robinson, during the final episode.

Hosted by power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the reality dating series features Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea, as they date a group of 21 men vying to be their potential "kings."

Robinson proposed to Braxton during the final moments of the season's finale, telling the singer, "I don't wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband. I'm here forever because I don't see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?"

Braxton accepted the proposal, admitting that she's "crazy" about JR, adding, "I can't believe I found what I was looking for."

The series also provided an update, sharing that Braxton and Robinson are still together after six months and are "busy planning their wedding!"

Criticism followed the engagement's reveal, as fans discovered that Robinson has children with four different women. But Braxton is standing by her man. On an Instagram post celebrating her birthday, the "Changed" singer shared a video of her fiancé giving her a celebratory toast in honor of her big day.

"It's my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face," Braxton wrote. "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed."

"We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me," the mom of 9-year-old Logan added. "So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed and drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola."

Before Braxton's journey for love on Queen's Court began airing, she told ET why she decided to turn to reality TV to find her mate.

"I had to find Mr. Right somewhere!" she said. "I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people."

Queen's Court is now streaming on Peacock.